Delhi braces for a cooler weekend as rainfall predicted to continue on Sunday

Delhi braces for a cooler weekend as rainfall predicted to continue on Sunday2 min read . 07:50 PM IST
The weather department forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday will hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.
The weather department forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday will hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.
NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that national capital Delhi is slated to receive moderate rainfall till 21 June.
NEW DELHI :The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that national capital Delhi is slated to receive moderate rainfall till 21 June.
Saturday saw a calmer, cooler weather conditions in Delhi as the maximum temperature settled seven notches below normal at 32.7 degrees Celsius.
Saturday saw a calmer, cooler weather conditions in Delhi as the maximum temperature settled seven notches below normal at 32.7 degrees Celsius.
The weather department forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday will hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.
The weather department forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday will hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.
Saturday's minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.
Saturday's minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.
With the city receiving light rainfall over the last two days, waterlogging was reported from some parts.
With the city receiving light rainfall over the last two days, waterlogging was reported from some parts.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 73 on Saturday evening, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 73 on Saturday evening, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Monsoon 2022 in East India
Monsoon 2022 in East India
Rains lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as the Southwest monsoon entered southern West Bengal, weather officials said.
Rains lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as the Southwest monsoon entered southern West Bengal, weather officials said.
Intermittent showers were reported from different parts of the city since 8 am, causing traffic snarls at Ruby crossing, Tollygunge, Exide crossing, Esplanade, Vivekananda Road and Shyambazar five-point crossing, police said.
Intermittent showers were reported from different parts of the city since 8 am, causing traffic snarls at Ruby crossing, Tollygunge, Exide crossing, Esplanade, Vivekananda Road and Shyambazar five-point crossing, police said.
Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southern West Bengal, Regional Met Centre director Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told news agency PTI.
Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southern West Bengal, Regional Met Centre director Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told news agency PTI.
"Eastern parts of Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari. Entire North Bengal was already covered yesterday 17.06.2022," the weather office said in a statement.
"Eastern parts of Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Haldia, Bardhaman, Dumka, Banka and Motihari. Entire North Bengal was already covered yesterday 17.06.2022," the weather office said in a statement.
The season monsoon bearing wind has also set in Jharkhand on Saturday and covered four districts of the state.
The season monsoon bearing wind has also set in Jharkhand on Saturday and covered four districts of the state.
Floods lead to loss of life and property in Assam, Meghalaya
Floods lead to loss of life and property in Assam, Meghalaya
In Assam, armed forces were called in for rescue efforts after landslides killed at least nine people and displaced nearly 2 million from their homes in the last 10 days, officials said.
In Assam, armed forces were called in for rescue efforts after landslides killed at least nine people and displaced nearly 2 million from their homes in the last 10 days, officials said.
"Soldiers are helping police and civil authorities in several parts of Assam in evacuating trapped villagers," Jogen Mohan, the state's revenue minister, told Reuters.
"Soldiers are helping police and civil authorities in several parts of Assam in evacuating trapped villagers," Jogen Mohan, the state's revenue minister, told Reuters.
Torrential rains lashed 25 of the state's 33 districts for a sixth day.
Torrential rains lashed 25 of the state's 33 districts for a sixth day.