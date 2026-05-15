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Delhi braces for dust storm fury: IMD issues orange alert, winds gusting up to 100 kmph

In the early hours of Friday, Delhi and Noida residents reported a dust storm, a day after a dust storm killed over 100 people in Uttar Pradesh.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published15 May 2026, 06:59 AM IST
People cover their faces during a sudden dust storm
People cover their faces during a sudden dust storm (Hindustan Times)
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Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to experience yet another bout of strong winds and a dust storm on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an orange alert for a dust storm, followed by a thunderstorm in the national capital.

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The weather agency issued an orange alert ('be prepared')warning of a dust storm, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, and wind gusting up to 100 kmph in several parts of Delhi.

“Dust storm/followed by light Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (80-100 Km/h gusty winds) very likely over parts of Delhi,” the IMD forecast said. “Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning very likely over parts of Delhi.”

According to the Met Dept, the orange alert is in place for the following Delhi areas:

  • South East Delhi
  • East Delhi
  • Shahadra
  • Central Delhi
  • North East Delhi
  • South Delhi
  • New Delhi
  • South West Delhi
  • West Delhi
  • North West Delhi
  • North Delhi

The warning was forwarded to the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), and authorities advised residents to follow safety guidelines during thunderstorm activity.

IMD guidelines for duststorm

A yellow alert is active for light rain in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

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In the early hours of Friday, Delhi and Noida residents reported a dust storm, a day after a dust storm killed over 100 people in Uttar Pradesh.

“We had extremely strong winds, touching 98km/hr. There was also a dip in temperature after 8 pm across most parts of the city by 10-11 degrees,” an IMD official told Hindustan Times (HT).

Delhi's hottest day in May

On Thursday, 14 May, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the month as the maximum temperature settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Despite the orange alert and a cloudy sky forecast on Friday, 15 May, the weather agency has predicted the maximum temperature to be around 40-42 degrees Celsius, one to three notches above the season's average.

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The IMD official also told HT that temperatures across Delhi-NCR are expected to rise over the rest of the week. The weather agency has issued a heat wave alert for the national capital from 16 May to 20 May.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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