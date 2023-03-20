Delhi braces for heavy rain, hail as IMD issues orange alert; here’s all you need to know2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:00 AM IST
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi as a western disturbance is expected to bring heavy rain and hail to the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the weather station at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi, had recorded only 0.8mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm. Palam and Ayanagar logged moderate showers and hail, receiving 30.4mm and 39.6mm in the same time period, respectively.
