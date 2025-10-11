Delhi breathes like a smoker again! National capital AQI inches closer to ‘poor’ category ahead of winter

Delhi's air quality took a noticeable dip, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 193 at 5 a.m. on Saturday, edging close to the ‘poor’ category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, this marked a sharp increase from previous days, with the AQI recorded at 129 on Friday morning and 91 on Thursday.

The AQI scale classifies air quality as follows: Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderately Polluted (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500).

As the AQI climbs, air quality worsens, making it increasingly harmful to breathe, especially for vulnerable populations.

The unprecedented pollution spike has been attributed to a combination of factors, including dense fog and stagnant air conditions.

See ‘poor’ AQI here:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated, with the AQI rising to 193, approaching the 'poor' category. (Photo: Mint)

Air pollution causes 7 million deaths: WHO In April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. WHO data shows that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. WHO is working with countries to monitor air pollution and improve air quality.

Has Delhi AQI ever reached 1000? On November 14, 2024, Delhi became the world’s most polluted city as its Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to an alarming 1000, prompting an immediate air emergency. The toxic smog severely reduced visibility, causing widespread disruption to air travel, including numerous flight cancellations and diversions.

Which city has 0 AQI in the world? No city in the world consistently maintains an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 0, as air pollution levels are constantly influenced by changing factors such as weather conditions, geography, and human activities.

While some cities, like Zürich in Switzerland, are known for exceptionally clean air, often averaging an AQI below 1, they experience fluctuations and occasional pollution spikes.

IMD predicts clear sky for weekend The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Delhi recorded its first temperature drop below the 20-degree Celsius-mark for the 2025-26 winter season, with a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees, signalling the arrival of winter.

The relative humidity in Delhi was recorded at 84 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast a clear sky for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Does AQI affect pets? An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 101 and 150 can pose health risks for sensitive pets, including puppies, elderly dogs, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

When the AQI exceeds 151, the air quality is considered unhealthy for all pets, and extra precautions should be taken to minimise their exposure.