Delhi breathes ‘poor’ air on Thursday as IMD predicts another ‘cold day’ for capital city

Delhi continued to reel under “cold day” conditions for a second day on Thursday as temperatures remained 1.5 to 3.0°C below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day to severe cold day conditions will prevail in Delhi on Thursday, January 8, continuing the yellow alert in place that was issued the day before.

The weather agency also said that the cold wave conditions over Delhi will continue till January 10.

Despite the cold, the IMD has forecast shallow fog over isolated places in the city during morning hours. Delhi skies are expected to be “mainly clear” for the day. The visibility down at Safdarjung was recorded to be around 800 metres, while in Palam, the visibility was down to 600 metres.

Advertisement

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are expected remain in the range of 15°C to 17°C and 07°C to 09°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be above normal (0.1°C to 2.1°C) and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.5 to -3.0°C) over Delhi.

IMD said no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected during the next 2 days. However, the temperature is expected to rise by 1-2°C on 10 January, and fall by 1-2°C thereafter.

“Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) except 10 January 2026 when it is likely to be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C). Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) except 11 January 2026 when it is likely to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C),” the weather agency said.

Advertisement

In its latest bulletin, the Met Dept said that predominant surface wind from the west direction with a speed of upto 10 kmph is likely during the morning hours. The wind speed is expected to increase, to upto 16 kmph, from the northwest direction in the afternoon.

“We are recording consistent northwesterly winds, which, alongside the fog, are not allowing the maximum to rise,” according to a Hindustan Times report, citing Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet. “While a few places saw sunshine, it was not strong enough.”

Also Read | Delhi enveloped in blanket of fog: IGI airport issues advisory

Delhi AQI The capital city has witnessed a marginally improved air quality, landing in the upper-end of the “poor” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI at 8 AM was 277. However, the 24-hour average air quality index was at 289 on Wednesday, a slight improvement from the AQI of 310 (very poor) recorded on Tuesday.

Advertisement