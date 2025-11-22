Delhi breathes toxic air yet again as AQI shoots past 400, slips into ‘severe’ territory

Delhi woke up to yet another morning of toxic air on Saturday, as a dense blanket of smog engulfed the city and pushed Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond 400, forcing the capital into the ‘severe’ category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI was recorded at 419 at 11:00 AM, amid low wind speeds and dipping temperatures.

The air pollution levels in Delhi have remained close to the severe mark for the sixth consecutive day today, with no traces of improvement.

Delhi: Pollution hotspots Multiple monitoring stations across Delhi registered AQI levels above 400 on Thursday.

Here are some of the pollution hotspots in the city with ‘severe’ readings on the CPCB-developed Sameer app:

— Wazirpur: 430

— Alipur: 381

— Anand Vihar: 419

— RK Puram: 376

— Punjabi Bagh: 380

— Mundka: 405

— Jahangirpuri: 419

— Burari Crossing: 378

— Chandni Chowk: 366

— Bawana: 414

Lodhi Road reported the lowest AQI among 39 stations, recording 312, which still falls within the ‘ very poor’ category.

As per the CPCB’s classification, AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’, while levels between 401 and 500 are categorised as ‘severe’.

Air quality forecast Delhi's air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category until 24 November. For the next 6 Days, the air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category, according to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across Delhi, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) due to the deteriorating air quality. Multiple measures have been laid with the objective to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations.

Center issues advisory for children and senior citizens The Centre issued an advisory this month, for all states and Union territories, with guidelines to combat air pollution-related diseases.

As per the advisory, children, particularly those under 5 years, elderly, pregnant women, patients with asthma or heart diseases, those from low socio-economic conditions having poor nutritional status and belonging to outdoor working groups are at the highest risk of health issues due to the deteriorating air quality.

MCD orders strict dust-control The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday, discussed the rising air pollution levels and the urgent need to strengthen dust-control measures.

The committee chaired by Satya Sharma, directed zonal deputy commissioners to ensure that mechanical road sweeping machines operate in all shifts, and submit reports pertaining to it to the Standing Committee everyday. Any breakdown of sweeping machines must be repaired within 72 hours, she ordered.

