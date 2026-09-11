Delhi BRICS Summit 2026: Are banks, schools, offices shut? FAQs on traffic, metro, airport, taxi, food delivery services

The state is set for the BRICS Summit 2026. The red carpet has been rolled out; the traffic plan is ready; the Delhi Police has amped security across the city, deploying thousands of personnel and commanders; advisories have been issued to the general public, and directives have been issued to DTC buses and taxis.

The BRICS Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, will see top world leaders walk the red carpet, discuss cooperation across sectors, and hold key bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key leaders attending the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit is being held at a time when the world is dealing with wars in Ukraine and Iran, apart from key economic decisions by US President Donald Trump.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Will banks be operational during the BRICS Summit in Delhi on September 12-13, 2026? ⌵ No, both private and public banks will remain closed on September 12 and 13. This is due to the second Saturday holiday on September 12 and September 13 being a Sunday. 2 What are the traffic restrictions in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Traffic movement will be affected across more than 35 roads with various diversion points identified. Restrictions will depend on the movements of VVIP convoys and security measures. 3 Will public transport, such as buses and metro, function normally during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Metro services are expected to operate normally. Buses and taxis may face diversions and delays due to VVIP movements, but services will still be available. 4 How can residents and commuters track real-time traffic restrictions during the summit? ⌵ Real-time restrictions can be tracked on Google Maps and Mappls Apps, as well as through updates from the Delhi Traffic Police's social media accounts. 5 Are there specific routes recommended for reaching the airport during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, the Delhi Traffic Police recommends using the Airport Express Metro to travel to the airport and suggests specific routes for those choosing to travel by road to avoid delays.

A series of advisories has been issued for residents of Delhi and the NCR for smooth travel. Authorities have also provided information on the functioning of public transport, schools, colleges and banks as leaders continue to arrive in New Delhi in the wake of the BRICS Summit.

Are banks, offices, schools and colleges closed in New Delhi on September 12-13? Which roads are to be avoided while travelling in Delhi NCR on these days? Will buses, taxis and metro operate? Here's all you need to know:

Are Delhi banks, schools and colleges closed in New Delhi on September 12-13? Private and public Banks: Bank will remain closed on September 12 and 13. September falls on a second Saturday, which is already a holiday for banks, while September 13 falls on a Sunday.

Schools and colleges: Schools are expected to reopen on Monday after the weekend, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the Delhi government had reportedly announced that all schools, including government, government-aided and private, will remain closed on September 11 (Friday) in view of the BRICS Summit.

Privat and govt offices: Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government were closed on September 11, while private offices continued to operate.

Employees travelling through central Delhi and other areas affected by VVIP movements may face diversions, restrictions and delays.

What traffic restrictions will be in place? Traffic movement is expected to be affected across more than 35 roads, with 22 diversion points identified by the Delhi Traffic Police. Restrictions will be implemented depending on the movement of VVIP convoys and security requirements.

Will buses, metro and taxis operate? Buses, autos and taxis are likely to face diversions and delays during VIP convoy movements. Metro services, however, are expected to operate as usual and may be the preferred mode of transport for commuters.

Travelling by taxi? One must check the pickup/drop-off point first and plan their journey accordingly. Delhi police said there will be no pick/drop services in restricted areas, and taxis will instead use alternative routes.

Special arrangements have been made for all taxi/online taxi services during 11–13 September 2026:

📍 DROP-OFF & PICK-UP: Only outside Gate No. 4, Bhairon Road Side

🅿️ DESIGNATED TAXI PARKING: Bhairon Mandir Parking, across the road

Travelling by bus? Bus services will operate during the BRICS Summit. However, there may be real-time route diversions and restrictions.

View full Image View full Image Key diversion and alternate routes ( Delhi Traffic POlice/X )

Travelling by metro? All Delhi metro stations will remain open throughout the summit until further notice. The DMRC said in a post on X on Friday, “This is to inform the commuters that all Metro stations will remain open until further notice. Operations continue as usual unless specifically announced otherwise. Commuters are advised to check DMRC website, social media platforms or Delhi Metro Sarthi App for further updates.”

Will the entire New Delhi be shut down during the BRICS Summit 2026? No. Restrictions will be imposed only in a few controlled areas and routes where VVIP movement is possible. There will be no restriction on any other routes for the general public.

In controlled areas (where restrictions have been notified), Residents living in controlled areas will be allowed to move, subject to security arrangements and have been advised to carry valid ID and address proof and follow instructions from the police personnel deployed there.

The traffic police have cautioned people against forwarding unverified messages on social media claiming a "Delhi bandh" or blanket road closures and asked commuters to rely only on official updates.

Which are restricted/controlled areas? Which roads to avoid? Traffic was regulated at 22 diversion points during the rehearsal between 7 pm and 10 pm. The traffic police said more than 35 roads could be affected during the summit period.

Key roads include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The impact is expected to be significant for commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, and from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi.

View full Image View full Image List of restricted/controlled areas and roads to avoid ( Delhi traffic police/X )

How to reach the hospital in an emergency? One must contact the nearest traffic personnel for any emergency visit to the hospital.

Restrictions on parking Parking on restricted and security-sensitive roads will not be permitted. Motorists have been advised to use designated parking areas and not park on main roads even for a few minutes where restrictions are in force.

Are there any restrictions on Swiggy, Zomato, and Blinkit delivery? Restrictions have been imposed only in restricted/controlled areas.

How should you reach the airport? The Delhi Traffic Police strongly recommended using metro to travel to airport, and must prefer Airport Express/Metro. They said traffic regulations may affect your journey to the airport if you are planning to travel between September 11 and 13.

For those who choose to travel by road, here are some suggested routes:

View full Image View full Image How should you reach the airport? ( Delhi Traffic POlice/X )

FROM GURUGRAM — T3/T4/T2: NH-48 Rao Gajraj Singh Marg→ Old Delhi Gurugram Road UER II Service Road T3 Terminal Road

T1: NH-48 under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road

T1: NH-48 Mahipalpur Flyover NH-48 Ulan Batar Marg T-1 Road

FROM DWARKA — T3/T4/T2/T1: Sector-22, Dwarka Road UER II (new tunnel to 13)

FROM NEW DELHI & SOUTH DELHI — T3: Ring Road AIIMS Chowk Moti Bagh Chowk RTR Marg under Shankar Vihar Flyover Sanjay T-Point → Service Road NH-48 under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri T-3 Road T3/T4/T2/T1: AIIMS Chowk Ring Road →RTR Marg Shankar Vihar Flyover Moti Bagh Chowk Ulan Batar Marg

FROM WEST DELHI — T3/T4/12/11: Punjabi Bagh Chowk Chowk Najargarh Road Pankha Road Road No. 224, Dabri Gurugram Road Ring Road Raja Garden Dabri Dwarka Road Sector-22, Dwarka Road→ UER-II Service Road NH-48 13 Terminal Road

FROM NORTH & EAST DELHI — T3/T4/T2/T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Rani Jhansi Flyover Rohtak Road Punjabi Bagh Chowk Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road Pankha Road Dabri Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road Sector-22, Dwarka Road UER-II → Service Road NH-48 13 Terminal Road

How to reach railway station? NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Boulevard Road Rani Jhansi Marg→ DBG Road → Panchkulan Road Outer Circle, CP

Route B: Ashram Chowk Ring Road Raj Ghat JLN Marg

Route C: Vande Matram Marg Dr. Ambedkar Marg Panchkulan Road Outer Circle, CP

OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Ring Road Hanuman Mandir S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Route B: Ashram Chowk

Ring Road Ghat Ring Road Hanuman Mandir Mukherjee Marg Raj S.P.

Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg→ Rani Jhansi Marg→ Rani Jhansi Flyover Boulevard Road Marg Lothiyan

HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

Route A: AIIMS Ring Road Ashram Chowk Mathura Road

Route B: ISBT Kashmiri Gate Ring Road Raj Ghat Ring Road Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

View full Image View full Image Suggested railway routes

Is the movement of essential services allowed? Movement of essential services, including milk, medicines and other supplies, will be facilitated in accordance with applicable arrangements, the police said.

Trucks and heavy vehicles may face special restrictions on entry timings and routes, and operators have been advised to check notified routes and timings before travelling.

Where to track real-time restrictions? People can track real-time restrictions on Google Maps and Mappls Apps.

Traffic officials have held meetings with online map service providers, which will coordinate with them during the summit and incorporate restrictions, diversions and alternate routes into their platforms in real time.

One can also find real-time updates on Delhi Traffic Police social media handles.

Till when will the restriction be in force? Traffic restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to remain in force from September 10 to around September 14, an officials told PTI.

The traffic police said restrictions would be imposed in notified "controlled areas" and on routes being used for VIP movement, but normal traffic would continue wherever security arrangements permit.

High-level security arrangements head of the BRICS Summit, Delhi Police has put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan, with more than 15,000 personnel mobilised and around 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for law-and-order and other operational duties.

About BRICS 2026 India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.

The summit will mark the culmination of India's BRICS presidency, with New Delhi seeking to advance cooperation on trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September 12-13 summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member countries and advancing a broad development and economic agenda.

The expanded 11-member BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025.