NEW DELHI: Following a rise in daily covid cases in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory again and announced a fine ₹500 for non-compliance.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority in the presence of lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, a person familiar with the matter said.

Delhi has reported a sudden spurt in covid infections, with more than 600 cases in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of over 4%.

“Delhi CM is closely monitoring the situation and proper instruction has been issued. During the DDMA meeting, it was decided to make wearing masks mandatory with a fine of ₹500, for not wearing it. Further, more emphasis will be done on vaccination for all eligible age groups," the person cited above said.

Mint had reported that the Delhi government was likely bring back mandatory wearing of masks.

During the meeting today, DDMA also decided not to shut schools, but will instead come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

“Schools will not be closed as it will impact the education of children. Therefore, SoP for schools should be prepared in consultation with the expert. Deputy CM has already issued SoP for school’s administration. These SoP will be advertised properly," said the person.

Chief minister Kejriwal has also directed aggressive testing and surveillance.

On Tuesday, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Union health ministry, had advised the Delhi government to continue monitoring the spread of the disease and undertake steps for prompt and effective management of covid-19.

“Delhi has reported an increase in weekly cases from 998 new cases in the week ended 12th April to 2,671 new cases in the last week (ended 19th April). The UT has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.42% to 3.49%," Bhushan had said in a letter to Delhi health secretary Manisha Saxena.

India reported 2,067 new infections during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of active covid cases to 12,000, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.