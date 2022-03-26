Delhi Budget 2022: Govt to conduct audit of jobs created with public money

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a first, Delhi to conduct an audit of jobs created with taxpayers' money. It'll be the first such employment audit in the country, which will determine the general outcome of the work done with taxpayers' money.
A survey will be conducted in Delhi to ascertain how many people were given jobs based on expenditure on various schemes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting Delhi's budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday.
He claimed it'll be the first such employment audit in the country, which will determine the general outcome of the work done with taxpayers' money.
"Every rupee of the budget passed by this House, whether that money is being spent in the field of education and health or is being used to build roads, buildings, bridges, schools, hospitals, colleges, electricity, water system, call centres, art culture etc... a complete account of how many people got employment as a result of every rupee spent will be kept," said Delhi's Finance Minister said.
He said for this, the government is coming up with a plan of employment audit of each department. "This in itself will be the first step in the country," he added.
The Delhi government aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in the next five years. Sisodia today presented ₹75,800-crore "Rozgar Budget" for the financial year 2022-23. The main focus of the budget this time has been on setting up an electronic city and boosting the night economy, retail and wholesale markets in Delhi.
The areas identified for job creation are food and beverages, logistics and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy. The government will also organise shopping festivals, which will promote retail and wholesale markets; for this, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
The government will also launch an artificial intelligence-based website and a mobile application. This is aimed to provide at least 1 lakh jobs every year to Delhi youths, especially women. The government will also set up an electronic city at Baprola to create 80,000 jobs by attracting big IT companies.
