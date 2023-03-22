The finance minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, presented the Delhi budget in the Delhi assembly on Wednesday, a day after it was initially supposed to be tabled in the Assembly.

The theme of the Delhi Budget largely revolved around 'Clean, Beautiful, and Modern Delhi'.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT‼️



🌉29 new flyovers/underpasses/bridges & 3 double-decker flyovers to be built



🛣️1400 kms PWD road to be beautified



💰19,466 Crore to be spent for the entire project over 10 years



💵536 Crore of public SAVED by honest Delhi govt



-@kgahlot #DelhiBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/VuQ8d4fHzt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

The Delhi Finance Minister, Kailash Gahlot, presented the budget for the year 2023-24, which is worth ₹78,800 crore. This amount is almost two and a half times higher than the expenditure of ₹30,940 crore in the year 2014-15. Moreover, the proposed budget for the year 2023-24 is 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for the current year, 2022-23.

Delhi budget 2023-24: 10 things

1. Delhi's finance minister on Wednesday announced an allocation of about ₹19,400 crores for revamp for the roads in the National Capital in the coming 10 years.

2. The Aam Aadmi Party has allocated a total of ₹9,742 crores for health for the year 2023-24 in its budget, presented on Wednesday. This is a marginal decrease from ₹9,769 crore last year.

3. As part of budget 2023, 350 Delhi government schools will get 20 computers each, while all teachers, principals, and vice principals will get tablets, announced finance minister Kailash Gahlot. With an increase of over ₹200 crores compared to last year, the AAP government allocated about ₹16,500 crores for the education sector in the 2023 budget.

4. “Delhi will treat 890 million gallons of sewage a day by March 2024, a massive increase over 373 MGD in 2015," said finance minister Kailash Gahlot.

5. A 6-point action plan for a clean Yamuna and removal of all 3 mountains of garbage in focus in Delhi govt's budget, said finance minister Kailash Gahlot while tabling budget on Wednesday. He said all three garbage mounds would be removed in two years.

6. Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot said in the last four months, 42,000 women visited mohalla clinics meant exclusively for women. The AAP government has decided to build another 100 similar facilities, as part of the Delhi budget 2023.

7. Delhi will treat 890 million gallons of sewage a day by March 2024, a massive increase of over 373 MGD in 2015," said finance minister Kailash Gahlot.

8. As part of Delhi budget 2023, finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the new buses to be inducted in Delhi would have factory-fitted GPS, 3 CCTV cameras, and 10 panic buttons in a bid to boost women's safety.

9. "Electricity-based minibuses will run on Delhi roads under Mohalla-bus Yojana of the Delhi government, finance minister Kailash Gahlot said Wednesday, while presenting the budget.

10.The AAP government has proposed ₹320 cr for the construction of three double-decker flyovers. These flyovers have been designed in such a way that they will save, according to government estimates, around ₹ 121 cr of taxpayers’ money.