Delhi budget 2023-24: 10 things to know

The Delhi Finance Minister, Kailash Gahlot, presented the budget for the year 2023-24, which is worth ₹78,800 crore. This amount is almost two and a half times higher than the expenditure of ₹30,940 crore in the year 2014-15. Moreover, the proposed budget for the year 2023-24 is 8.69 per cent higher than the revised estimates for the current year, 2022-23.

