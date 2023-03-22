Delhi Budget 2023 LIVE: 29 new flyovers, 1600 new e-buses for national capital3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM IST
‘The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20,’ says Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot
The Delhi budget is being presented by finance minister Kailash Gahlot in the Delhi assembly. This comes after the MHA had reportedly delayed the budget, which was contested by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. Gahlot is presenting the budget for the first time. Before this, all eight previous budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia. “The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," said Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot
