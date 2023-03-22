The Delhi budget is being presented by finance minister Kailash Gahlot in the Delhi assembly. This comes after the MHA had reportedly delayed the budget, which was contested by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. Gahlot is presenting the budget for the first time. Before this, all eight previous budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia. “The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," said Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

The budget requires approval from the President through the Union home ministry.

Catch all the live updates here:

-Delhi government has proposed building 26 news flyovers, bridges and underpasses and said it will also build three unique double decker flyovers.

-Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents ₹78,800-crore budget for financial year 2023-24 in Assembly.

-The network of Delhi Metro doubled between 2015-23. Today the number of buses has increased to 7,379.

-29 new flyovers being constructed, 1,600 e-buses to be inducted by end of 2023: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

-Will connect all colonies to sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna: Delhi minister Gahlot.

-Delhi finance minister said the government was committed to solve the problem of the three garbage mounds in Delhi with MCD.

-The National Capital was now turned into the ‘city of Tricolours’ under the government's '2021-22Deshbhakti budget'.

-Finance minister Kailash Gahlot lauded the Delhi model of governance and said the Kejriwal government has shown zero tolerance for corruption.

-"Today Delhi's budget will be presented. Delhiites are missing Manish ji very much today. But the work started by him will not stop. The work done by him will be carried forward with double the speed," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

-Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached state assembly on Wednesday where the annual budget presentation is set to take place shortly.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot reached Delhi Assembly.



FM Kailash Gahlot will present the budget today. pic.twitter.com/fCW8qdFfF9 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

-Would have been happier if budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

Home Ministry asks AAP to resubmit budget

The MHA had requested the Delhi government to resubmit the budget for further clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements.

It was a departure from the norm as, before this, all eight previous budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia. However, this time, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented the Delhi budget in the Delhi assembly.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the Centre had placed the Delhi government's budget on hold a day before it was scheduled to be presented in the Assembly.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had criticized the Centre, saying that their move to hold the Delhi government's budget was an attempt to hinder the government's functioning. Gahlot alleged that the move was made to create obstacles in passing the budget and that it was a way to harass people. He questioned the purpose of having an elected Chief Minister, cabinet, and ministers if they could not even pass a budget.

The MHA has reportedly requested clarification from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government regarding its expenditure on advertisements before approving the presentation of the Budget.