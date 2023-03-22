Delhi budget 2023 to be presented today as home ministry gives nod2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 06:00 AM IST
The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.
The Union Home Ministry approved the Delhi budget on Tuesday following a clarification from the AAP government, paving the way for its presentation in the Assembly today, Wednesday, March 22. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal lashed out and alleged that the Centre had stalled it for ego satisfaction.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×