Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the ‘Ram Rajya’ budget amounting to ₹76,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 today, March 4. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on February 15 and has been extended till March 8. The budget is the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime in Delhi.
The Delhi government continued its focus on education, health, power, and roads among others in the budget. It allocated ₹16,396 crore in the budget for education sector. The government also announced to to give ₹1,000 per month to every woman aged 18 years and above under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna. Overall the scheme amounts to ₹2000 crore.
In 2023, the then Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot presented Delhi's annual budget following the arrest of former finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. The 2023 budget was based on the “Clean, beautiful, and modern" Delhi theme. The 2023 Delhi budget amounted to ₹78,800 crore with a provision of ₹21,000 crore for the city's infrastructure.
Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance Minister Atishi said in her budget speech that the population of Delhi accounted for only 1.55 per cent of the country's population, yet its contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is more than double that figure. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Delhi's contribution to the national GDP is projected to be 3.89 per cent at constant prices, she said.
“ ₹2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of ₹1000 per month," Atishi announced.
Delhi govt allocates ₹8,685 crore for health sector in FY25 budget, says finance minister Atishi.
"Saving a person's life is 'Ram Rajya' as well. However, we all know that people were afraid of helping accident victims in Delhi a few years ago. That's why we started the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. Under this, the Delhi government will bear the cost of expenses of the accident victims. As a part of this scheme, we have saved 22,000 lives in Delhi," says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi.
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says "...In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was ₹4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to ₹11.08 lakh crores. In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was ₹2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average...Today, I am going to present a budget of ₹76,000 crores..."
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi says "...Not a single penny is going to be received as share in central taxes in this budget of ₹76,000 crore...Till now it was that the child of a rich family would be rich and the child of a poor family would be poor but this was completely contrary to the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. Kejriwal government has changed it...Today the children of labourers are going to become managing directors. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations. Education has been the priority of our government. In 2015 we doubled the education budget. We spend 1/4th of our expenditure on education only...For this year we are making a provision of ₹16,396 crores for education..."
Delhi govt allocates ₹16,396 crore for education in FY25, says finance minister Atishi while presenting the state budget
"We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of 'Ram Rajya'. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years..."
“Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years…," Atishi said.
Delhi Budget 2024-25: "Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a ray of hope for the people of Delhi. People of Delhi have trusted him because of his honesty and have made him the CM with a thumping majority. All the legislators who are present here are inspired by Lord Ram, and that's why we have taken a 'sanklap' to fulfill the dream of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi," says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi
Finance minister Atishi presents Delhi govt's ₹76,000 crore budget for 2024-25 in the state assembly
Delhi govt trying to realise dream of Ram Rajya: Finance minister Atishi in her maiden budget speech in state assembly.
The Delhi government is likely to allocate ₹1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives in unauthorised colonies. Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, accommodating 30% of the city's population. The Delhi government is likely to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and augment the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Atishi at Delhi Vidhan Sabha ahead of the Budget presentation.
The AAP-led Delhi government will present its 10th annual budget on 4 March for the financial year 2024-25, themed around Ram Rajya.
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi sought the blessings of senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's mother and wife ahead of presenting the budget on Monday.
Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case. He had tendered resignation from the cabinet following his arrest. Kailash Gahlot had presented the budget last year.
