Delhi Budget 2024

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST

Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE: Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi on March 4 presented the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government's annual budget for the financial year 2024-25, themed around ‘Ram Rajya’, and amounting to ₹ 76,000 crore, in Delhi assembly.