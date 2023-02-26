Delhi Budget in jeopardy after Sisodia's arrest - Will governance be impacted?
The Deputy CM currently holds 18 out of 33 portfolios in the Delhi government. This includes major departments such as education, finance and home
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday following a lengthy interrogation. While AAP leaders insist that the senior lawmaker is ‘innocent’ and has been charged in a ‘false’ case, Sisodia had asserted earlier in the day that he does not care if he is "jailed" for a few months. But with top lieutenants Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia in custody the Arvind Kejriwal-led government appears to be on somewhat shaky grounds.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×