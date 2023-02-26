Delhi Budget in jeopardy after Sisodia's arrest - Will governance be impacted?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday following a lengthy interrogation. While AAP leaders insist that the senior lawmaker is ‘innocent’ and has been charged in a ‘false’ case, Sisodia had asserted earlier in the day that he does not care if he is "jailed" for a few months. But with top lieutenants Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia in custody the Arvind Kejriwal-led government appears to be on somewhat shaky grounds.

