Delhi Budget presentation 'can't be stopped like car by traffic light', says Congress leader Kapil Sibal1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:49 AM IST
The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold
With the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 put on hold, Congress leader, Kapil Sibal today said its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light. Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "Delhi Budget, Its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light!"
