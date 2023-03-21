With the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 put on hold, Congress leader, Kapil Sibal today said its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light. Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "Delhi Budget, Its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light!"

"Alleged objections: 1) Capital expenditure insufficient. Only 20% of total budget. 2) Allocation to publicity higher than last year. An elected government can't be treated like this!" the former Union minister tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to "not stop Delhi's budget", amid a row between the Centre and the AAP dispensation in the national capital over the issue.

"This is the first in the last 75 years that a state's budget has been stalled. Why are you upset with Delhiites? Please don't stall Delhi's budget. With folded hands, Delhiites urge you to pass their budget," the chief minister said in the letter.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP national spokesperson and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was utterly "shameful" that the budget has been stopped.

"This is making a joke of us in front of the entire world. It is shameful that the Centre is stopping the budget of a small state," he said.

The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold with the Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.