Delhi budget presentation halted, Centre and AAP govt trade charges3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
According to sources in the MHA, the budget had a high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.
The presentation of the budget for the Delhi government's fiscal year 2023-24, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been delayed. The reason for the delay is due to a dispute between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the central government, with both parties accusing each other of mishandling the allocation of funds for various purposes.
