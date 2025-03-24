The five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday with a symbolic 'kheer' ceremony. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said that the ‘sweetness’ of kheer symbolised ‘progress’ for the national capital.

Kheer is a popular Indian pudding or porridge. It is usually made by boiling milk, sugar or jaggery with rice or semolina.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will on Tuesday table the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 27 years.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent Delhi Legislative Assembly election 2025, which saw the BJP return to power after 27 years. This wis the second assembly session of the new government. The first session was held between February 24 and March 3.

The last Delhi Budget was presented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in March 2023 with an allocation of ₹76,000 crore. The then finance minister Atishi had presented the Delhi budget 2024 on the theme “Ram Rajya”.

At the ‘kheer’ ceremony, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the budget session holds a historical significance. "Today, people from diverse backgrounds, including businessmen, auto drivers, Dalit brothers and sisters, will share 'Kheer' (pudding) together. The budget will be presented tomorrow," he said.

'Engaged with a broad spectrum of people BJP leader Satish Upadhyay extended his wishes the chief minister, and said budget represents a message of progress for Delhi. He emphasised that CM Gupta has engaged with a broad spectrum of people, from women and youths to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.

"Sweetness symbolises progress. The CM is sending a message that Delhi's development is on track. This budget reflects the voices of women, youngsters, businessmen and even colony residents, ensuring that their opinions are part of the process. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to inclusive progress," he said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls held last month.

The BJP government's Budget, themed as the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget, aims to incorporate public suggestions gathered through extensive consultations with various societal groups, including women, educators, farmers, and industrialists.

The Budget 2025-26 is likely to focus on infrastructure development, cleaning of the Yamuna, and tackling air pollution, with provisions for health and education sectors, among others.