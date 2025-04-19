Delhi building collapse: 11 dead, landlord killed; CM Rekha Gupta orders probe | 5 key points

Delhi building collapse: The death toll jumped to 11 after a 20-year-old four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area in the early hours of Saturday, leaving 11 other people injured, officials said.

Among the deceased was the building's landlord, who has been identified as Tehsin, 60-years-old.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences and ordered a probe into the incident, reported PTI.

Here are 5 key points from the incident:

1. Delhi building collapse: Who, how many people died? As of Saturday, April 19, 6pm, a total of 11 people have died due to the building collapse.

Among the victims is the building’s landlord, identified as 60-year-old Tehsin, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times, citing Delhi Police's records.

Eight of the eleven people who lost their lives in the tragic building collapse were members of the same family. Among the deceased are three women and four children.

2. Delhi building collapse: How did the building tumble? A police source said construction work in "two-three shops" on the ground floor could have led to the collapse.

"Waste water from the sewer has been seeping into the walls of the buildings for years, and over time, the moisture has weakened the structure, causing the walls to develop cracks," said Salim Ali, another resident, reported PTI.

Other locals also expressed concern about the fragile state of four to five buildings in the area.

3. Delhi building collapse: When did it happen? As per multiple reports, the building collapsed around 2:39 am, while most occupants were asleep inside. Rajender Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Service, told the Indian Express that the department was alerted at 2:50 am.

Police stated that several families were living in the building on rent.

4. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders probe Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a probe into the incident and expressed sadness over the incident. “May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss,” she said on X.

5. ‘Neighbours nowhere to be seen…’ Harrowing visuals of the rescue operations surfaced on social media shortly after the building collapsed.

"Two men and two daughters-in-law stay here. The oldest daughter-in-law has three children, the second daughter-in-law has three children... right now, we don't know anything. They are nowhere to be seen," an eyewitness had earlier recounted the horror in the morning.