Delhi building collapse: Eye-witnesses recount horrors, says family ’nowhere to be seen’

As many as 8-10 people are still feared trapped under the debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday morning, police said. Four people were killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses share details of the incident as rescue operations continue.

Shehzad Ahmed, who lost two nephews in the fatal incident, told ANI, "The building collapsed around 2.30-3 am. It was a four-storey building. Two of my nephews have died. My sister, brother-in-law and niece are also injured. They are admitted to GTB Hospital..."

A local said that they had not seen their neighbours hours after the incident.

"Two men and two daughters-in-law stay here. The oldest daughter-in-law has three children, the second daughter-in-law has three children... right now, we don't know anything. They are nowhere to be seen," She said.

8-10 people are still feared trapped, said Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East District

Earlier today, the four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the latest update, four people have succumbed to their injuries, and 14 people were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad area on Saturday morning, police said.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East District, told ANI that the incident took place at 3 am.

Fourteen people were rescued, but four among them succumbed...It was a four-storey building...The rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped," he said.

According to officials, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have reached the spot, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, told ANI that they received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am.

"We reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people...," he said.