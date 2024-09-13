Delhi news: Building collapses in Nabi Karim area, 2 rescued, search operation underway

Delhi news: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, ANI reported. Fire Department said that two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway.

Following the impact of the collapse, one person died and two were injured. A boundary wall collapsed in the Nabi Karim area at around 6:45 AM today. “The deceased is identified as Rehmat, aged 35 years belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and was an e-rickshaw driver. The debris is being removed from the spot,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.