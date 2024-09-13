Delhi news: Building collapses in Nabi Karim area, 2 rescued, search operation underway

A building collapsed in Nabi Karim, Delhi. Two of the three trapped individuals have been rescued, while the Fire Department continues efforts to rescue the third person.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM IST
A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area of Delhi amid intermittent rainfall in the national capital (representative image).
A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area of Delhi amid intermittent rainfall in the national capital (representative image). (Ashok Munjani)

Delhi news: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, ANI reported. Fire Department said that two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway.

Following the impact of the collapse, one person died and two were injured. A boundary wall collapsed in the Nabi Karim area at around 6:45 AM today. “The deceased is identified as Rehmat, aged 35 years belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and was an e-rickshaw driver. The debris is being removed from the spot,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a breaking news)

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 08:26 AM IST
