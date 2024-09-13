Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi news: Building collapses in Nabi Karim area, 2 rescued, search operation underway

Delhi news: Building collapses in Nabi Karim area, 2 rescued, search operation underway

Livemint

A building collapsed in Nabi Karim, Delhi. Two of the three trapped individuals have been rescued, while the Fire Department continues efforts to rescue the third person.

A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area of Delhi amid intermittent rainfall in the national capital (representative image).

Delhi news: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, ANI reported. Fire Department said that two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway.

Following the impact of the collapse, one person died and two were injured. A boundary wall collapsed in the Nabi Karim area at around 6:45 AM today. “The deceased is identified as Rehmat, aged 35 years belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and was an e-rickshaw driver. The debris is being removed from the spot," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a breaking news)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.