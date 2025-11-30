Delhi building fire: Four people, including brother-sister duo killed, one injured — Watch video

A massive fire broke out at a footwear shop located in a building in south Delhi, before it spread upward, killing at least four people.

The incident took place on Tigri Extension.

At 6.24 pm, a PCR received call about the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building. Following which, police rushed to the spot. However, upon arrival, they found the entire building engulfed in flames, reported PTI quoting senior Delhi police official.

The official said that three people were found dead at the spot. Two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, but one of them later succumbed to injuries.

A brother and sister were among those killed in the blaze. they have been identified as Satender alias Jimmy (38) and Anita (40). Jain was the owner of the building.

One person who suffered injuries has been identified as Mamta (40) and currently undergoing treatment. She sustained 25 per cent burn injuries.

The rest are yet to be identified, the police said.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

officials said that crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in a three-storey building, which was the godown of paint and thinner, in west Delhi's Naraina, leading to the collapse of the second and third floors.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in central Delhi's Sindhu Apartments, which houses several MPs, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders. No casualties were reported in the incident. The apartments are located on the Baba Kharak Singh Road near Connaught Place.