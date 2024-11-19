Delhi bus strike: Chaos at bus stops as DTC drivers protest disrupts transport, netizens say ‘rise above politics’

The DTC contractual bus drivers' strike has disrupted public transportation in Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters. The strike is expected to continue, prompting some users to call for government intervention. 

Published19 Nov 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Delhi bus strike: Several commuters faced inconvenience as DTC bus drivers and conductors continued their protest in Delhi.
Delhi bus strike: Several commuters faced inconvenience as DTC bus drivers and conductors continued their protest in Delhi.(HT)

The strike of DTC contractual bus drivers and conductors has disrupted Delhi's public transportation. Several commuters faced inconvenience on Monday. According to the DTC Employees Union, the Delhi DTC bus strike will likely continue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several social media users expressed anger towards the disruption in the public transport system in the national capital. A few netizens urged the Delhi government to intervene in the matter and “rise above politics”.

Amid the ongoing protests, the halt of bus services forced several passengers to opt for the Delhi metro, causing a sudden surge in passenger traffic, reported ANI on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the protesting workers, the Delhi Transport Corporation formed a committee of officers to consider the demands and grievances of the contractual employees.

Will the DTC bus workers protest continue today?

According to a post by DTC Workers Union's official social media page on Monday, the strike will continue. The post also made the union doesn't support any chaos in the city in the name of protest or strike.

“Peaceful protest continues at Sarojini Nagar depot regarding the demands of DTC contract employees. If any colleague creates any disturbance, he is not a member of the union, he is an anti-social person,” read a post by DTC Employee Union on X (in Hindi).

Netizens express anguish over Delhi bus services disruption

A few commuters expressed their anger over the Delhi bus strike on X and urged the Delhi government to take immediate action in the matter.

“Today, DTC bus drivers are on strike, and people like me who go to the office on these buses are facing a lot of hardships. Please rose above politics and resolve this matter asap,” wrote a social media user on X.

“How comuters r forced to strand in midroads by some contractual workers of DTC is a little glance of picture . On part of admn. nobody is bothered abt the harassment of public transport users [sic]” read another post on X.

 

“We've been dealing with this situation since morning. Usually, we travel by bus, but today we couldn't find any. We had to take an e-rickshaw... It’s been very inconvenient. We’re missing our classes. How much time has been wasted just waiting here?,” a commuter told news agency IANS on Monday.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi bus strike: Chaos at bus stops as DTC drivers protest disrupts transport, netizens say ‘rise above politics’

    Recommended For You

