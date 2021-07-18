Passengers travelling on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses will be able to avail of a 10% discount on their tickets if they purchase them using the ‘One Delhi’ app.

The development came after the Delhi cabinet approved the proposal. In a statement, the government said that the app can also be used to book pink passes that allow women to travel free of cost in public buses.

In addition to this, monthly or yearly bus passes can also be issued through the app by scanning a QR code inside the bus.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday that the decision is a "welcome step, especially in the middle of the ongoing (Covid-19) pandemic, to reduce spread through surface contact".

"When we launched the Common Mobility Card in 2018, we saw a large number of private car users shift to public transport," he said.

"I am hoping that the state-of-the-art buses, with increased surveillance and safety features and right incentives like the ones we are offering through e-ticketing apps and the Common Mobility card, will be a much-needed push for Delhiites to adopt public transport as their default mode of transport," he added.

Gahlot said that the government has revamped the One Delhi app which, in addition to e-ticketing, will also show real-time information and ETA of buses and the nearest available EV (electric vehicles) charging stations. The app is available in both English and Hindi.

The surveillance and tracking in all buses are being monitored by a centralised command-and-control centre, pushing for smarter modes of ticketing will be a crucial step in data management and monitoring, a government state read.

"This move is also expected to save revenue on printing, storage, manpower and the data-storage mechanism. The department also envisages app-based ticketing to help in the generation of better passenger onboarding data that can be analysed to rationalise routes and better services for the passengers," the statement said.

Initial trials on the app since July 2020 have shown that tickets booked through the app account for 6% of total ticketing being done.

Delhi, which has a combined fleet size (DTC and cluster) of 6,750 buses, witnesses an average daily ridership of 49 lakh passengers, the government noted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.