Delhi Cabinet approves ordinance to regulate school fees, to be sent for President's nod

The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Cabinet approved an ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, Sood said that in the eighth cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the ordinance based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law," Sood said.

SC notice to Delhi's Directorate of Education The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government, and the Action Committee for Unaided Recognised Private Schools on May 29 this year, regarding a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi HC order permitted private schools situated on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval from the DOE, ANI reported.