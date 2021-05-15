The Delhi cabinet has approved ₹5,000 assistance to drivers and permit holders of autorickshaws in view of the decreased economic activity and the resultant financial hardships they may face.

Among the beneficiaries are also drivers of e-rickshaws, taxis, Phat Phat Sewa, eco-friendly Sewa, Gramin Sewa and maxi cabs holding Public Service Badge (drivers).

According to a release by the state government, ₹78 crore was spent as financial assistance for over 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers.

"Beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply but will get the ₹5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhar linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies," the government said.

Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 lakh permit holders who are eligible to apply for the scheme. The government said that the Delhi transport department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same.

"The validity of documents including PSV badge, permit, driving license, etc of all public service vehicles have been extended periodically since March 2020, as per orders by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), Government of India," said the government release.

"The recent extension is till 30 June, and all the holders of the Driving license and PSV badge that are valid as of 1 February 2020, are eligible to receive financial assistance. However, similar to the last scheme, this benefit will only be extended to individual owners of para-transit vehicles and not to companies owning vehicle fleets," it added.

The government said the process is being undertaken after due verification by the department.

The Department has also clarified that all the PSV badge and permit holders of para-transit vehicles people who did not get financial assistance last year because of any reason whatsoever will have to apply again on the website. Link for the same will be made functional within few days on the Delhi transport department's website.

On 4 May, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 will be provided to the PSV badge and permit holders of para-transit vehicles.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.