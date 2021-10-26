Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the cabinet will meet tomorrow to approve addition of Ayodhya in the free pilgrimage scheme.

The city government arrange pilgrimage to senior citizen for free. Under this arrangement, the pilgrims get to visit Vaishno Devi, Shirdi, Rameswaram, Dwarka, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan and other sites.

The chief minister said, “Senior citizens of Delhi can now visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for free."

The CM said this during his visit to Lord Rama's birthplace in Ayodhya. He also offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and visited the Hanumangarhi temple.

As per an official release, a special meeting of its cabinet will be held at 11 am on Wednesday to include Ayodhya in the list of pilgrimage sites under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.

The people of Delhi will be able to visit the land of Lord Shri Ram and worship at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi at no expense. The Delhi government makes arrangements for AC trains, AC hotels and the best possible facilities, it stated.

Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme

The Kejriwal government in 2019 launched the free pilgrimage scheme under which people aged 60 years and above and their attendants are provided free pilgrimage every year. Initially, there were five pilgrimage sites under the scheme and later, seven more sites were added to it.

Senior citizens availing free pilgrimage are issued certificates by the MLAs of their respective areas. The ministers of the Delhi government and the chairman of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti also issue certificates to the applicants.

The Delhi government bears all the expenses on the pilgrimage, including the travel, food and accommodation charges. Facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided during the journey.

Kejriwal who is also the national convener of the AAP said that if his party forms government in Uttar Pradesh, the residents of the state will also get free pilgrimage to Ayodhya.

