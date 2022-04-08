Delhi: Cab, auto drivers to go on strike from 18 April over rising CNG prices

Delhi: Cab, auto drivers to go on strike from 18 April over rising CNG prices2 min read . 08 Apr 2022
CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, the price has risen by ₹13.1 per kg in a month
Hundreds of cab and auto drivers staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday against the steep hike in CNG prices and demanded a revision of fares.
The protesters, also containing Ola and Uber cab drivers, sent a memorandum of their demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
They threatened that they will go on an indefinite strike and observe complete "Chakka Jam" from 18 April if their demands are not met.
President of 'Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association' Ravi Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, said that the government should either slash CNG prices or revise fares.
"We want justice. We have given ultimatum to the central as well as the city government to go on indefinite strike from 18 April if our demands related to reducing the rates of CNG or revision of cab and auto fares are not met," Rathor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
He said that the prices of CNG are nearing ₹70 per kg but cab and auto drivers are still operating on old fares. It has become tough for drivers to operate with skyrocketing CNG prices.
Further, he stated that a revision of fare is pending for the last seven to eight years although inflation has grown.
"Cab companies come under state and central governments so the authorities should mount pressure on them to increase fares. Currently we are plying cabs at price range of ₹6.75 to ₹8 per kilometre. Seeing the current scenario, fares should be in the range of ₹16-18 per kilometre. If fares cannot be revised then rates of CNG should be reduced," Rathor said.
Despite the protest, auto and cabs kept operating on Friday and there was no shortage of such transport on roads. Ola and Uber cabs and autos were also available during the day.
CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, the price has risen by ₹13.1 per kg in a month.
With inputs from agencies.
