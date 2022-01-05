Delhi cancels leaves of all govt officials in view of Covid spike. Check details

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before

As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus spike across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed to cancel leaves of all Delhi government officials, except medical leaves.

