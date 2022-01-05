Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi cancels leaves of all govt officials in view of Covid spike. Check details

Delhi cancels leaves of all govt officials in view of Covid spike. Check details

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the vitals of a patient inside a temporary Covid-19 treatment facility
1 min read . 08:44 PM IST Livemint

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before

As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus spike across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed to cancel leaves of all Delhi government officials, except medical leaves. 

