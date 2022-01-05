Delhi cancels leaves of all govt officials in view of Covid spike. Check details

Delhi cancels leaves of all govt officials in view of Covid spike. Check details1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before
As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus spike across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed to cancel leaves of all Delhi government officials, except medical leaves.
As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus spike across the country, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed to cancel leaves of all Delhi government officials, except medical leaves.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!