Delhi Capitals (DC) players were in for a rude shock on Sunday when they discovered that their kit bags had been tampered with during transit. The players were travelling from Bangalore to Delhi after their Indian Premier League (IPL) league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 15 when they realised that their equipment had gone missing. According to reports, 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves were stolen from the players’ kit bags.

This is the first time that an IPL franchise has lost cricket equipment during transit, and the franchise is trying to ascertain where it happened. The franchise hires a logistics company to ensure that team kit bags and big luggage are flown in advance to the next destination. The players are required to keep their kit bags outside their rooms after every game, and the logistics company takes care of transit.

The stolen items included three bats belonging to skipper David Warner, two belonging to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, three belonging to wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt and five belonging to youngster Yash Dhull. Some players also lost shoes, gloves and other cricketing equipment. The value of foreign players' bats is around one lakh rupees each.

Franchise officials were informed of the loss and they immediately lodged a complaint about the mass stealing from the players’ kit bags. The matter is being investigated by the logistics department and the police.

DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla confirmed that two men had reported the loss of their kit bags at the IGI Airport on April 18 evening. They were asked to provide all the details and file a complaint, and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Delhi Capitals managed to have a practice session on April 18, with some players contacting their agents to request that their bat companies send new bats before the next game. The loss of equipment is likely to impact the players’ performance and morale, and the franchise is taking all necessary steps to address the issue.