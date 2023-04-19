Delhi Capitals: Bats, kits stolen in transit; David Warner, Mitchell Marsh among victims1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:33 PM IST
The kit bags of Delhi Capitals' players were robbed of 16 bats, along with pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves.
Delhi Capitals (DC) players were in for a rude shock on Sunday when they discovered that their kit bags had been tampered with during transit. The players were travelling from Bangalore to Delhi after their Indian Premier League (IPL) league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 15 when they realised that their equipment had gone missing. According to reports, 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves were stolen from the players’ kit bags.
