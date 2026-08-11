Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Abishek Porel arrested over alleged rape of medical student, criminal intimidation

Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel, who came into limelight with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been arrested in connection over alleged rape, of a medical student, criminal intimidation, and other serious offences. The 23-year-old was arrested by the police from Emami City, which is under the Dum Dum police station, according to Hooghly Rural police SP Kunwar Bhushan Singh, reported by NDTV.

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Porel's arrest came after a police complaint was lodged in June against the cricketer by a woman who alleged that he engaged in a sexual relationship under the false promise of marriage, and subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation.

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Porel, who had in the past travelled with the India A team to the UK and Australia, has strongly denied all allegations when the news came out. The complaint was filed by the woman and her mother at the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly district.

What is the complaint against Abishek Porel? According to the complaint made by the woman, she alleged that the duo has been in relationship for the past three years. She stated that differences between them started arising a year back, following which Porel started “distancing” himself from her.

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She further alleged that Porel had promised to marry her but is now unwilling to do so. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Porel had sexual intercourse with her under the promise of marriage and also accused him of assault and criminal intimidation.

"We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI in June. Back then, Porel insisted that he will talk about the whole issue after speaking with the police.

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Abishek Porel's rise in cricket Porel first came into limelight in 2022, when he was flown to West Indies to join the Indian side during the ICC Under-19 World Cup as a mid-tournament COVID-19 backup replacement. He didn't play a game.

A year later in 2023, Porel was brought by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023. There was no looking back for Porel since then as he graduated from being a fringe player to become a regular in the Delhi Capitals playing line-up. He played four IPL games in 2023, scoring 33 runs.

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A beneficiary of the Impact Player rule, Porel impressed one and all with his 10-ball 32 in IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings, after coming into bat at no.9. Such was the impression that Porel ended playing all the 14 games for Delhi Capitals in the season and finish with 327 runs at a strike of 159.51.

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He was Delhi Capitals' third-highest run-scorer in the 2024 IPL season, including two fifty-plus scores. The Bengal cricketer was retained by Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore for IPL 2025. In that season, Porel played 13 games, scoring 301 runs at an average of 25.08 with one fifty.

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In IPL, Porel played 35 matches for Delhi Capitals, scoring 769 runs with four half-centuries. In the Bengal Pro t20 League, Porel plays for Durgapur Dazzlers. For Bengal, Porel has so far played for 32 first-class matches, and 23 List A matches, scoring 1408 and 833 runs respectively.

Porel was also a part of the India A squad that played in the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars. India A lost to Bangladesh A in the Super Over in the semis.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

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