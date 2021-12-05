NEW DELHI : The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)' s Flying Squads or inspections teams have identified 140 sites in the NCR region that violate the anti-air pollution measures determined by the commission, news agency ANI reported.

The commission has highlighted the urgency in identifying the serious violators and taking suitable action against the non-conforming units in progress.

The commission formed forty Flying squads to monitor compliance. They are widely covering every corner of the Delhi-NCR to track down violators and report their details to the Commission for stringent actions against them.

Following the directions of the Commission, 12 inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, while 4 teams have been deputed in the NCR Districts of Rajasthan, to examine the units/ activities in various sectors (including Industrial, Transport/ Vehicular, Construction/ Demolition, Dust from Roads and Open Areas and other dispersed sources) contributing to rise in levels of air pollution.

As per a press release by the Union Ministry of Environment, the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of CAQM is holding review meetings on daily basis with the flying squads to continuously supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the Commission to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

CAQM's flying squads working hard to bring into effect strict enforcement of the Commission's statutory directions by continuously making surprise visits, intensive field level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial or residential units, air pollution hotspots, and reporting its details to the Commission on a daily basis.

Violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by the Commission from time to time as also towards related rules or regulations are being viewed very seriously.

The Enforcement Task Force in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under the Act is regularly passing preventive, closure or seizure order(s) to all such non-compliant units and other gross violators reported by the flying squads, which are over and above such other preventive, corrective and punitive actions as prescribed under the law.

