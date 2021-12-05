Delhi: CAQM identifies 140 sites violating anti-air pollution measures in NCR

Following the directions of the Commission, 12 inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, while 4 teams have been deputed in the NCR Districts of Rajasthan, to examine the units/ activities in various sectors (including Industrial, Transport/ Vehicular, Construction/ Demolition, Dust from Roads and Open Areas and other dispersed sources) contributing to rise in levels of air pollution.