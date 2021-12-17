The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday ordered the ban on construction activity to continue in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), reported Hindustan Times .

However, the commission has exempted projects related to hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, linear public projects and public utility projects from the ban.

The construction activities in Delhi were banned after air quality raised to alarming levels in the city and its adjoining areas.

On 22 November, the Delhi government resumed the construction activities in view of the improved air quality, but the Supreme Court revived the ban on 24 November in Delhi and NCR.

The CAQM filed an affidavit before the apex court apprising about the measures taken by it on 2 December, saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution.

The commission said an enforcement task force of five members has been constituted in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators. The number of flying squads would be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, it said.

Following this, on 3 December, the apex court had allowed the Delhi government to go ahead with construction activities of hospitals in the city and expressed satisfaction over fresh steps taken by the CAQM.

The Delhi government had urged the court to allow construction activities of hospitals in the city to prepare and counter the possible Covid-19 third wave.

The government said it had started to revamp its hospital infrastructure and started construction of seven new hospitals, but due to the construction ban, work has stopped.

Schools reopening

The CAQM on Friday also allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi for classes 6 onwards from 18 December.

However, classes will be held in a hybrid mode with both physical and online classes.

"All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," said the order.

