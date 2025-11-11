Delhi car blast case: Home Ministry hands over investigation to NIA

Delhi car blast case: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Tuesday, handed over the Delhi car blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). At least 13 people were killed on Monday evening in a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi.

Advertisement

The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Red Fort blast: What we know so far The blast took place at around 6.52 pm on Monday evening, as per the Delhi Police, at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station.

Several vehicles were gutted – killing at least 13 people.

A report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in the wake of the blast. The Home Minister had earlier said that “all possibilities are being explored and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account.”

Advertisement