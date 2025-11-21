Delhi Car Blast: Foreign handler shared '42 DIY bomb-making videos' with the Al Falah doctor, says report

Delhi Car Blast: One of the three alleged foreign handlers linked to the doctors from Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College had sent 42 bomb-making videos to Muzammil Ahmad Ganai via encrypted apps, investigators have told The Indian Express.

Ganai is one of the arrested doctors in the Red Fort blast-linked terror module. He was also a colleague and associate of Umar Nabi, 36, who carried out the blast.

The roles and identities of the handlers, who investigators believe helped the module build a bomb and nudged them on the path of a suicide attack, are being scrutinised by security agencies for overlaps with incidents involving a similar modus operandi of do-it-yourself (DIY) bombings in India in recent times, the Indian Express exclusive report said quoting sources within Karnataka familiar with the Delhi blast probe.

The car bomb attack in Delhi near Red Fort on November 10 left about 10 dead, including Dr Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri who was driving the car.

Dr Ganai was arrested 10 days before the blast and over 2,500 kg of explosive material, including 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, was recovered from his premises.

Mohammed Shahid Faisal — a foreign handler who goes by aliases such as “Colonel,” “Laptop Bhai,” and “Bhai,” and is suspected of coordinating with terror modules in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for bomb attacks since 2020 — has also emerged as a key person of interest in the case, The Indian Express reported.

Faisal is suspected to have links to multiple attacks — the Coimbatore car suicide blast on 23 October 2022, the “accidental” Mangaluru autorickshaw blast on 20 November 2022, and the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast on March 1, 2024 — the report said.

Faisal — also known as Zakir Ustad — is an engineering graduate from Bengaluru who went missing in 2012 at the age of 28, after police uncovered an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba–linked terror plot involving young engineers, doctors, and others in the city, according to investigators cited by the report. Faisal is believed to have fled to Pakistan soon after being identified as a key member of the network.

