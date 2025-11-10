Red Fort blast: Videos show cars gutted after massive explosion near metro station

The Delhi Fire Department on 10 November said it received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station and responded, ANI reported.

At least 15 people were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, among whom eight died on the way, three were grievously injured, and one was in stable condition, the news agency added, citing the Medical Superintendent at LNJP Hospital.

After the explosion, three to four other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the fire department. “A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot. Further details awaited,” the Delhi Fire Department said.

PTI reported that the anti-terror squad (ATS) was at the blast site to assess the situation. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were also rushed to the spot, another ANI report added.

According to sources, the Delhi Police has restricted entry and exit of Gate numbers 1 and 4 at the Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila. Metro services are running normally throughout the network, they added. More details are awaited.

Watch: Cars gutted after explosion near Red Fort metro station In another post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ANI cited sources to report that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital after the blast.

“Several people have been injured in the incident,” sources told the news agency.

Visuals on social media and TV channels showed high flames and smoke billowing from vehicles in the street and a heavy presence of security officials, along with crowds. The Red Fort is located in Old Delhi.

‘Saw flames, loud explosion,’ says eyewitness The high intensity blast shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area, according to a PTI report.

An eyewitness and local resident Rajdhar Pandey told ANI, “I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby.”

One eyewitness told PTI, “I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud. A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged.”

Another resident also told PTI that the impact was so strong that nearby shops and buildings shook. “I had come here to buy something when I heard a huge blast. The whole shop trembled. Several people were injured, and many were being taken away from the spot soon after.”

Maharashtra, UP on high alert, security increased A “precautionary” high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following the Red Fort car blast, and security has been beefed up at vital installations, a senior police officer told PTI.

“All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents,” a police official said.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that Uttar Pradesh has been put on alert after the car explosion near Red Fort. He added that instructions have been issued to all senior officials in UP to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas.

“All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas,” Yash stated.

(With inputs from Agencies)