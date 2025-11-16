Delhi car blast: NIA arrests suicide bomber's Kashmiri aide Amir Rashid Ali

In a breakthrough in the deadly Delhi car blast incident that took place near the iconic Red Fort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack, which claimed 12 innocent lives and left 32 others injured.

The agency arrested Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered. He was arrested in Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from the Delhi Police a day after the blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.

As per the anti-terror agency Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Al-Falah University has come under the brunt after two of its practising doctors are suspected of being involved in the November 10 blast incident in New Delhi.

As reported by ANI, reacting to the degree of accused doctors in the Delhi blast being cancelled, SP Vaid further said, "That's what was required, and the whole country expected it, and the government has done it. These individuals should not be allowed to practice the medical profession, as they are not qualified doctors. They are terrorists. How can anybody trust them? I'm delighted on behalf of my country that the government has taken the right step to cancel their degrees."

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.