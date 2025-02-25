Delhi: Car plunges into huge pit as road in Dwarka’s sector 12 caves in | Watch video

In a shocking incident, a car plunged into a massive pit as road caved-in in the Dwarka area of the national capital on Tuesday.

The incident took place near KM Chowk in Dwarka sector 12 of Delhi when a slab covering the pit suddenly caved in, causing the car to sink in the hole.

At the time of the incident two persons were inside the car but soon they were rescued by the locals.

Delhi Fire Department said that they received a call about the accident and immediately dispatched two fire engines to the spot, reported ABPlive.com.

“We were informed about a vehicle falling into a drain due to a collapsed slab. Two fire tenders were sent to the location. However, by the time our team arrived, the passengers had already exited the car without injuries. The vehicle was later pulled out,” the report quoted a fire department official as saying.

The exact cause for the collapse of the road is not known yet.

WATCH VIDEO

The video of the incident is being circulated on social media with some users criticising Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the poor construction quality of roads in Delhi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav said: "Today, immediately after taking oath, BJP started working at a rapid pace. This is K M Chowk of Dwarka in Matiala Assembly, where from MP to MLA and Municipal Councilor, all are from BJP. People of Delhi should be alert, be ready, they have to endure the whole five years. K M Chowk, Sector 12, Dwarka Matiala Assembly."

A similar incident of a road caving in occurred in the national capital in November last year.

A road had caved in on Ashoka Road in Lutyens' Delhi.

