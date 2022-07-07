Delhi: CCTV cameras to be installed in govt schools, parents can see live feed

Delhi: CCTV cameras to be installed in govt schools, parents can see live feed2 min read . 07:56 AM IST
- Delhi:The parents will be given a secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords to connect and see live CCTV footage
The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government in Delhi hasdecided to install CCTV cameras in all government schools which will provide live feed of the classrooms to the parents.
As reported by PTI quoting a source,"The PWD is executing the project of construction of classrooms and schools and there is a plan of installing CCTVs in classrooms. There is also a plan to share the feed with the parents. This is all the education department’s brainchild we are merely executing it."
"The move is aimed at ensuring safety of students and also ensure transparency in teaching system. The education department’s plan says that sharing feed with parents will ensure transparency and let them know what their kid is studying," the source added.
The parents will be given a secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords to connect and see live CCTV footage. The PWD will update students’ details and parents’ mobile numbers, which will be collected and provided by all government schools, in its software.
However, only those parents will be provided login credentials who have signed consent forms.
"After getting consents from the parents and guardians, the principals will compile the student details in an excel format and submit it to the PWD which will upload the details in the software," a source said.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has launched a pilot project of "smart model schools" run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi wherein 25 schools will be readied by Independence Day and another 400 by Republic Day, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The pilot project was launched by the L-G at MCPS school in CP Block in west Delhi's Pitampura on Tuesday.
Under the project, 25 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will be given physical and technological infrastructure uplift by August 15 in tandem with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
"Another 400 schools will be fully refurbished and loaded with smart technologies by Republic Day next year," the statement issued by Raj Niwas - L-G's secretariat -- said.
"Upon the L-G’s direction, MCD schools have been allocated ₹14.85 crore for minor repair, painting, white-wash, and ₹4.41 crore has been allocated to the Engineering Department to repair 29 worst affected buildings," the statement said.
