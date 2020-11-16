Delhi: Centre forms 10 teams to check Covid treatment, testing in pvt hospitals

The Centre has constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital to check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain the spread of the virus.

The multi-disciplinary teams are constituted to visit all private hospitals in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to check the status of compliance with various directions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for testing and treating of COVID-19 patients and the Government of NCT of Delhi to contain the spread of the virus, the Union Home Ministry order said.

The teams will start their visit immediately and within two days they will submit their reports along with specific details, said MHA.

The multi-disciplinary teams were set up as per the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

An additional team has also been constituted and kept as reserve. The teams were given the task of visiting about 114 private hospitals which are treating COVID-19 patients.

According to the terms of reference, the multi-disciplinary teams will look into whether in the visited private hospitals, the availability of wards and ICU beds are as per the Delhi government orders, whether such availability is being displayed on a real-time basis by the hospital through LED and through Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government, and whether the private hospitals are thoroughly observing the COVID-19 discharge policy as mandated by the central government.

The other terms of reference include RT-PCR testing capacity, if available; capacity utilised and turnaround time of test report, are the critical patients being referred to other government or private hospitals without ascertaining the availability in those hospitals, if there is any other violation in the treatment protocols.

