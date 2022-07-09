Delhi: Centre sets up three-member panel for delimitation of municipal wards

Delhi: Centre sets up three-member panel for delimitation of municipal wards2 min read . 03:22 PM IST
The civic polls following the delimitation exercise would be the first since the reunification of three corporations in Delhi
The civic polls following the delimitation exercise would be the first since the reunification of three corporations in Delhi
The Union home ministry has set up a three-member panel to carry out a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi, according to an MCD statement issued on Saturday.
The Union home ministry has set up a three-member panel to carry out a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi, according to an MCD statement issued on Saturday.
"Taking a step forward in the direction of holding municipal elections, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by exercising its powers under sections 3, 3A and 5 of the DMC Act 1957, has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it," said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
"Taking a step forward in the direction of holding municipal elections, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, by exercising its powers under sections 3, 3A and 5 of the DMC Act 1957, has constituted a delimitation commission to assist central government in delimitation of wards and carrying out other functions related to it," said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
It said the panel will have three members – Vijay Dev, state election commissioner of Delhi, who will be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in Union ministry of housing and urban affairs; and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner of MCD.
It said the panel will have three members – Vijay Dev, state election commissioner of Delhi, who will be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in Union ministry of housing and urban affairs; and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner of MCD.
The panel is expected to present its report within four months of its formation.
The panel is expected to present its report within four months of its formation.
The civic polls following this would be the first since the reunification of three corporations in Delhi.
The civic polls following this would be the first since the reunification of three corporations in Delhi.
The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on 22 May with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.
The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on 22 May with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.
Delhi CM on civic polls
Delhi CM on civic polls
Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of using force to prevent allowing MCD elections and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will approach the court to get the polls conducted on time.
Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led central government of using force to prevent allowing MCD elections and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will approach the court to get the polls conducted on time.
"First, they held off MCD poll with MCD Unification Bill. Once it was passed, they said they would form a Delimitation Commission (for unification of MCDs) and conduct a poll. However, it has been a month and a half. It hasn't been set up so far. It was an excuse to defer the poll," said Kejriwal.
"First, they held off MCD poll with MCD Unification Bill. Once it was passed, they said they would form a Delimitation Commission (for unification of MCDs) and conduct a poll. However, it has been a month and a half. It hasn't been set up so far. It was an excuse to defer the poll," said Kejriwal.
“The BJP is terrified of the AAP in Delhi. They don't want to hold the election. This is undemocratic. If needed, we would take the matter to the Court," he added.
“The BJP is terrified of the AAP in Delhi. They don't want to hold the election. This is undemocratic. If needed, we would take the matter to the Court," he added.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.