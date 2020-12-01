Delhi Chalo: Agri min invites farmers for talks today

Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited the members of farmer organisations for talks at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI, "Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting,"

He tweeted earlier this morning, I invite the representative of farmer organisations to meet us to discuss their grievances regarding the new farm laws.





The development came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, representatives of agitating farmers said on Monday they have come to Delhi for a "decisive" battle and asked Prime Minister Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday’s violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

"Our demands are non-negotiable," Jagmohan Singh, general secretary Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said addressing a press conference by representatives of farmers at Singhu border.

"We have come here to fight a decisive battle…. We have come to Delhi to ask the prime minister to listen to 'mann ki baat' of farmers, else the government and the ruling party will have to pay a heavy price...," he said.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

