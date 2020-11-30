Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Chalo: Farmers camp at Delhi borders, sing songs to keep the spirits up
Farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in the Singhu region

Delhi Chalo: Farmers camp at Delhi borders, sing songs to keep the spirits up

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

Farmers took shelter at the the Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border and Delhi-Haryana border in the Singhu region.Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence

Farmers took shelter at the the Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border on Sunday night as their protest against the centre's new farm laws continues.

A group of farmers was seen sleeping on the road while others were seen sitting closely in a group around a bonfire amid cold weather. Many were seen merrymaking and singing songs to keep up the spirit.

Meanwhile, another group stay put at Delhi-Haryana border in the Singhu region.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting at BJP President JP Nadda's residence on late Sunday night to discuss the ongoing farmers' protests, sources said.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer bodies, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

