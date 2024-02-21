Delhi Chalo Farmers Protest News: Heavy traffic movement has been witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram border due to barricading by Delhi Police in view of the farmers' protest on Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurugram Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic." “The inconvenience caused is highly regretted. Commuters are requested to take extra time to reach the airport," the traffic police added.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory from 9:30 am to 11:30 am today.

“On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9:30 am to 11:30 am," they said in a post on X.

Earlier today, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor, Sarwan Singh Pandher said that all farmers would not proceed together in the 'Dilli Chalo' march; instead, only the farmer leaders would march towards the national capital.

"We have decided that no farmer, youth will march forward. Leaders will march ahead. We will not attack our Jawans. We will go peacefully. All this can be ended if they (central govt) make a law on MSP," Pandher told ANI.

Pandher conveyed a plea to the nation's youth to carry forward the cause peacefully, even if the farm leaders 'die' while protesting. "Even if we die today, we urge the youth of the country to take this ahead peacefully."

The farm leader has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to discuss the farmers issues or allow farmers to proceed to Delhi to hold a protest peacefully.

After the fourth round of talks with the Centre, the farmer leaders resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday morning.

The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands.

The farmers have raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs and loan waivers.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13.

