Delhi Chalo: Farmers refuse to sit for talks with the government

Protesting farmers on Tuesday morning have refused to sit for talks with the government citing that only 32 farmer organisations have been invited.

"There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," saiSukhvinder S Sabhran, Jt Secy, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee in Delhi.

Amidst farmers protests, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited the members of farmer organisations for talks at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI, "Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting,"

He tweeted earlier this morning, I invite the representative of farmer organisations to meet us to discuss their grievances regarding the new farm laws.

The development came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's offer to start talks as soon as they move to Burari and continued to stay put Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, representatives of agitating farmers said on Monday they have come to Delhi for a "decisive" battle and asked Prime Minister Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the fifth day at the Singhu and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday’s violence, while the numbers of protestors swelled at the Ghazipur border.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.









