Delhi Chalo march: Govt invites farmer leaders for fifth round discussion on MSP

“After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace," Union Minister Arjun Munda wrote on X.

