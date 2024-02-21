Hello User
Delhi Chalo march: Govt invites farmer leaders for fifth round discussion on MSP

Delhi Chalo march: Govt invites farmer leaders for fifth round discussion on MSP

Livemint

Union Minister Arjun Munda invites farmer leaders for discussion on various issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIR after the fourth round of talks.

Demonstrators during a protest by farmers near the Haryana-Punjab state border in Rajpura, Punjab, India, on Wednesday day, Feb. 21, 2024. Indian farmer groups�have taken to the streets this month to press their demands for debt relief and crop price guarantees.�Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

“After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace," Union Minister Arjun Munda wrote on X.

